Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARGTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Artemis Gold stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.