Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 99,730 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $138,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,771. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.83 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

