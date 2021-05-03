Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

ARESF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit