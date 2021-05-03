Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

ARESF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

