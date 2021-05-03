Arve Hanstveit Sells 14,374 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00.
- On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 291,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 91.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
