Arve Hanstveit Sells 14,374 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 291,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 91.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

