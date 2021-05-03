Arweave Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $914.08 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $27.37 or 0.00046695 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

