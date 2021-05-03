Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Reaches $7.73 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Aryacoin has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $38,378.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

