ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $122.00 at Truist

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target increased by Truist from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $105.18 on Thursday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

