Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $91.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.