Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Aspen Technology worth $31,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.87. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.