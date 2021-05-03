Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,203 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 177,632 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

