Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

