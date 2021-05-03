Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 559.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,263 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.75 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

