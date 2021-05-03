Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Globus Medical worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

