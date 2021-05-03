Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.