ATB Capital Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.