ATB Capital Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.93.
TSE:IMO traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
