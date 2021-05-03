ATB Capital Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,500. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

