Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 36.7% in April

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $24.71 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

