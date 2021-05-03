Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ATNX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. 1,166,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Athenex by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

