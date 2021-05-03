Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,090 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. 281,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.