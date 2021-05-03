Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,583,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

