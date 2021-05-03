Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 290 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.97. 301,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

