Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 285,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

