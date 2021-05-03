Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.35.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.37. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

