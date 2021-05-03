Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $4.03 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

