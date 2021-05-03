AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ATRC opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $79.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AtriCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

