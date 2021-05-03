Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

AMIVF opened at $11.30 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

