AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 117,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 54.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 296,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 104,031 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 275,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 778,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,583,453. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

