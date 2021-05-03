AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $33.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

