Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 27,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ACB opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

