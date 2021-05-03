Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

