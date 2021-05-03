Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

