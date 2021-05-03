Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $185.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

ADP stock opened at $186.99 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

