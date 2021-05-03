AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $17.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.58 million and the highest is $17.64 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $24.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $75.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.