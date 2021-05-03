Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 8.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 15,181.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 73,063 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Avalara by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,583. Avalara has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.73.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.