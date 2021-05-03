Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Avangrid also reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 65,671 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

