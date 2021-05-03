Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 427,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

