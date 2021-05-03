Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

AVTR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

