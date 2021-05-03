Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit