Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.