Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

May 3rd, 2021

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

