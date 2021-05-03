Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

NYSE AVNT opened at $50.77 on Monday. Avient has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.64.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

