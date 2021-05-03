Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

