AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVRO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 836,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,425. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.