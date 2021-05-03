AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.86

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 292232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

AXAHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $1.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

