Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

