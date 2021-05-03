Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 345,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.