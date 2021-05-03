Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,844. The company has a market capitalization of $633.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

