Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.74. 4,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,742. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

