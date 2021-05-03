Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $919,000 Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 129.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBA. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $2,479,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000.

KBA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

