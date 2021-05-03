Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000.

Shares of RTH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.35. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $174.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31.

