Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,296 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JD.com by 530.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,605. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

